Advertisement

Heightening Awareness: Victims of abuse during the pandemic

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
By Hope Salman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

School and work can be places for survivors of domestic violence to feel safe, but those comfort spots may not be an option for many during the pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in the significance of the violence,” said Beth Beth Maskell, Executive Director of Voices of Stephenson County.

She also says, the Freeport Police Department gets about one thousand calls related to domestic and sexual violence every six months.

“Financial stress creates a back log of other stressors which has increased our survivors violence physically, emotionally and sexually,” said Maskell.

As tensions are high both Maskell and Rockford Family Peace Center Executive Director, Jennifer Cacciapaglia remind community members that there are places to go if you need help. They say they can help people find places to stay and provide a sense of security and safety.

“It’s really important for all of us to check on each other. This is a unique situation and no one who is alive today has lived though this,” said Cacciapaglia.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office receives car donation

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle will be deployed with the Boone County Emergency Management Agency on emergency search and rescue missions.

News

War medals returned to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
From the outskirts of Dallas, Texas to Machesney Park, pieces of military history make their way home to the Stateline, and the return of seven stolen medals brings honor to a World War II veteran.

News

War medals return to family member of World War II veteran

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Winnebago Co. hits 9K COVID-19 cases, 3 more dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 169 stemming from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Indiana, Minnesota taken off Winnebago Co. quarantine travel list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Oct. 20.

News

27 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co., another death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases.

News

Trump abruptly ends ’60 Minutes' interview before taping appearance with Pence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaitlan Collins and Khalil Abdallah
The interview is slated to air this Sunday.

News

City of Rockford to investigate complaints of bars, restaurants exceeding occupancy limit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
City of Rockford Tom McNamara also spoke on bar and restaurant mitigation enforcement.

News

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

News

Winnebago Co. Health Department issues COVID-19 testing protocols

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The department has developed a flow chart to know how you and your household contacts should move forward after being tested.