Fatherhood symposium set for Oct. 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood, a state board established in 2004 to promote parental involvement – particularly by single and divorced fathers – in the upbringing of their children, will present its annual symposium on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The symposium will be conducted via Zoom, and available to everyone in the state. The event is free and will be available to the public.

The intended audience is social workers, child welfare workers, family counselors, lawyers involved in matrimonial and family law, educators, politicians and policy makers, clergy, academics, child development experts, juvenile justice workers and interested members of the general public.

“This symposium each year puts the focus on the important work we do to support and promote fathers, whose value in raising children cannot be overestimated,” ICRF Chairman Jeffery M. Leving said.

To register for this important event, please email your name, address and phone number to Jennifer Whiteside at Jwhiteside@LevingLaw.com.

The lineup of speakers:

2 p.m. – Call to order

Opening remarks – Chairman Jeffery M. Leving

Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

LaShawn K. Ford, Illinois House of Representatives

Retired Judge George W. Timberlake, juvenile justice advocate

Lois Rakov, council member

Detective Wayne Halick on protecting children on the internet and social media

Leading matrimonial attorney James M. Hagler, board member of the Fatherhood Educational Institute , introduced by FEI President Claude Ohanesian

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe on a fathers' role in education

Closing remarks – Chairman Leving

4 p.m. – Conclusion

