Coroner facing charges could get special prosecutor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appeared in court before Judge Joseph McGraw for the bill of indictment facing charges of forgery, theft and misconduct on Tuesday morning.

The indictment was not read and the Illinois Attorney Generals Office might step in as a special prosecutor. There’s a motion to substitute judges.

Hintz' next court date is Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom C. His wife Michelle also appeared in court Tuesday morning.

