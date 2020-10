ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with highs in the low 50′s and east winds 10 - 15 MPH. Scattered rain showers tonight between 6 - 11 PM. Wednesday, partly sunny with a few passing light showers by afternoon with highs in the middle 50′s. Low 70′s on Thursday with a chance for showers and some rumbles of thunder on Thursday morning.

