City, Town of Beloit to share Fire Chief

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Town of Beloit will share a fire chief and fire investigation services under a new intergovernmental agreement approved by the Beloit City Council and the Town Board of Supervisors.

The two fire departments remain separate entities and are not being merged under this model of regional cooperation. Dan Pease was named as the new Fire Chief for both communities.

“We look forward to working with the city to provide the best service for both communities,” said Tammy Maegli, Town Chair. “Not only is this partnership good for the Town of Beloit community, Chief Pease’s progressive leadership will be a tremendous benefit for all of our firefighters.”

Pease will report to the Town Administrator regarding Town of Beloit Fire Department activities and operations starting Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“Emergencies do not know boundary lines, and my goal as fire chief is to ensure our communities are being served by firefighters and medical personnel who have the same training and capabilities regardless of the uniform’s patch,” said Fire Chief Dan Pease. “I sincerely thank the Town of Beloit for the opportunity for regional collaboration.”

All significant expenditures or changes to equipment and property for the Town of Beloit Fire Department will require the approval of the Town Board.

The Town of Beloit will fund 25% of the fire chief salary in this agreement. This agreement also allows the Town of Beloit to use City of Beloit fire investigators to determine cause and origin of fires in the township, which will include collaboration with law enforcement on any criminal investigations such as arson.

“This is a beautiful example of how regional collaborations can benefit everyone,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “We look forward to this partnership with the Town of Beloit.”

Chief Pease began his fire career in 1987 in a Chicago suburb. He was hired as a firefighter there and worked his way through the ranks before he retired as fire chief on March 1, 2018. He began his career in Beloit on March 2, 2018. He was promoted to fire chief by the Beloit Police & Fire Commission in May 2020. Chief Pease comes from a firefighter family and has a total of nine family members in the fire service. Chief Pease is married with seven children and three grandchildren.

The City of Beloit and Town of Beloit already respond in each other’s communities using automatic vehicle location – or AVL – to dispatch the closest available unit to the emergency at hand.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.