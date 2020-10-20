City of Rockford to investigate complaints of bars, restaurants exceeding occupancy limit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford will investigate complaints related to bars and restaurants exceeding a 25-person occupancy limit, or not complying with reservation, face mask, or social distancing requirements.

“As always, our enforcement efforts are meant to protect public health through education and voluntary compliance. Fines or additional enforcement measures, up to and including suspension of liquor licenses, will only be used as a last resort for businesses that continue to put the health of our community at risk,” according to the city in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

City of Rockford Tom McNamara also spoke on bar and restaurant mitigation enforcement.

“I understand the frustration of restaurant and bar owners with the back and forth rules and guidance,” Mayor McNamara said. “The city is providing this information on enforcement to help owners understand our position and our plans moving forward as we balance supporting business owners and protecting public health.”

