Brightside clinic now open in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new clinic is turning the tide on traditional treatment in Belvidere through programs designed to help addicts see a light at the end of the tunnel during difficult times.

“We are different because we are an outpatient clinic that specializes in treating opioid addiction exclusively. Our method of using medication-assisted treatment with local counseling has been documented in the Harvard Journal as having a six times higher likelihood of sobriety over counseling alone. In addition, we can start treating patients in 24 hours,” according to the clinic.

Brightside clinic opened on Friday, and with it, a slew of new opioid addiction services in Boone County. Officials say the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but for addicts, its been an even greater struggle. Staff says they are on sire and while it may be a long battle, they are there to aide anyone struggling.

The new clinic will be hiring two administrative people and two doctors.

“When people come in here they understand that they will be treated as humans, treated as people. So much unfortunately they have received shame and its awful. So what we do here at Brightside is we give them a new lease on life so they can go back to their lives and progress," Brightside Clinic CEO Phil Atteberry.

“We are currently using staff from our other practices, but am interested in hiring people locally as we grow,” according to the clinic.

If you or a loved one is suffering from substance abuse, you can call 224-205-7863 and get information and access to several services through the clinic.

