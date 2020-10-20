Boone County Sheriff’s Office receives car donation

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A big donation to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office could support them on search and rescue missions for decades to come.

On Tuesday morning, local energy company Enbridge presented the sheriff’s office with a 2015 Chevy Silverado truck. the department is using it to replace its current 1999 Chevy Tahoe.

The vehicle will be deployed with the Boone County Emergency Management Agency on emergency search and rescue missions.

“This newer truck that they donated is replacing our older two wheel drive vehicle, so we are very pleased very excited that we are going to be able to get into places that normally we had trouble getting into. It’s going to be much better now that we have this vehicle," Sheriff Dave Ernest said.

The former rescue vehicle was mainly used to pull the MABAS recovery boats out of the water in river and lake related rescues.

