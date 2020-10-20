Advertisement

Belvidere School District votes to continue all-remote learning

Vote by the school board decides to stay remote
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere School District 100 is the only Stateline district where all students are learning remotely, and it will continue that way for a bit longer despite a move to bring students back to the classroom next month.

The board did not pass the plan that would give elementary students the option to go back to school November 2. The plan outlined protocols teachers and staff would use to ensure student’s safely like temperature checks, and assigned seating that could be used for potential contact tracing. However, board members voted against the plan citing social distancing concerns and increasing COVID-19 cases within Boone county.

