Active pattern to persist this week, wild temperature swings certain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mondays are hard enough for many of us as it is. Adding snow to the occasion on October 19, in all likelihood, only made matters quite a bit worse. Large snowflakes were flying for much of the afternoon Monday, even covering the grass with a dusting of accumulation for a short amount of time. It’s the first time since 1992 that snow had fallen on today’s date. Officially, a trace of snow was measured at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Had it amounted to even 0.1″, it would have been just the fifth time since 1893 that measurable snow fell here on or before October 19, truly a remarkable achievement!

The pattern here’s to remain an active one in the days ahead, with daily precipitation chances in the cards. On the positive side, though, dry hours are promised each day, and many of them! Also, any precipitation that does fall will come in the form of rain, not snow.

Tuesday’s to feature an abundance of cloudiness, with little, if any sunshine expected. The vast majority of the day’s to be dry, until our next disturbance takes aim on the region from the northwest very late in the day or at night.

While locally heavy snow may come out of this storm system over Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin, we can expect up to one-tenth of an inch of rainfall during the evening hours of Tuesday, before the storm system rapidly pushes east overnight.

We’ll then enjoy an extended period of dry weather that will take us through most, if not all of our Wednesday. A few peeks of mixed sun would be better candidates to occur Wednesday, though clouds will maintain a dominance. The next storm system threatens to bring rain very late in the day Wednesday, but more likely holds off until Wednesday Evening.

Rain will become more widespread and heavier Wednesday Night, as a warm front lifts northward through Northern Illinois. A few embedded rumbles of thunder aren’t to be entirely ruled out either.

While showers may still be around to greet us Thursday, they should shut off by the mid to late morning hours, as the warm front continues to lift into Wisconsin.

By Thursday Afternoon, it’s likely a good amount of sunshine will emerge. Couple that with an increasingly gusty southerly wind, and it’s not hard to envision temperatures to really take off.

Current projections support temperatures surging well into the 70s, and should the sun break through clouds even an hour or two earlier than currently expected, a run toward 80° isn’t entirely out of the question.

The warmth won’t last long, though. A strong cold front will barrel through the region Friday, sending temperatures crashing again for the weekend.

