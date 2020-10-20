Advertisement

27 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co., another death

Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,681 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 27 cases were announced on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 1,224 have recovered and 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 80 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 190 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 342 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 236 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 307 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 244 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 136 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 90 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 40 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The Boone County Health Department is hosting community flu shot clinics in their parking lot at 1204 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. The flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those three days. The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department will be sponsoring a free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the Fiesta Market Parking Lot at 400 W. Chrysler Dr. in Belvidere.

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

