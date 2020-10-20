Advertisement

101 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend, positivity rate jumps to 13.7%

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,654 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 101 cases were announced from over the weekend.

Of those cases, 1,188 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 76 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 186 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 339 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 231 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 305 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 239 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 134 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 88 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 40 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The Boone County Health Department is hosting community flu shot clinics in their parking lot at 1204 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. The flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those three days. The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department will be sponsoring a free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the Fiesta Market Parking Lot at 400 W. Chrysler Dr. in Belvidere.

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 13.7 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday in Beloit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.

News

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Blackhawk Technical College launches additional COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
BTC has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 related investigations.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/19/2020

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Landlords speak out after eviction moratorium extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Landlords say stripping their income prevents them from paying their bills, utilities and services they provide to their tenants.

News

Report: Best colleges in Illinois for 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories.

News

Officials provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

525 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co. over weekend, 12.3% positivity rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

News

Southern Illinois to see extra mitigations, other regions on verge of more restriction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Region 1 in northwest Illinois has been under increased mitigations since Oct. 3.

News

Noah’s Ark, PAWS offer first mass feral spay, neuter week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Monday the first 40 cats will be accepted, and up to 80 cats each day after until Friday.