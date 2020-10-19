Advertisement

Veterans Stand Down event approved by Winnebago Co. Health Department

Veterans will have access to free bus rides for the day, according to organizers.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2020 Veterans Stand Out event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 in Cherry Valley.

The walk-through has been approved by the Winnebago County Health Department. The event will take place at VFW Post #5149 at 922 7th St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to organizers.

All attendees will be required to wear masks. In need and homeless veterans will receive new t-shirts, briefs, socks and donated coats, hats, gloves and sweatshirts.

Due to COVID-19, vendors are not allowed to participate in the event. Resource brochures and pamphlets from organizations will be available to veterans. Each veteran will receive a boxed lunch as they leave the building.

