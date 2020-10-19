Unseasonably chilly Monday to potentially include snowflakes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s weather has taken a dramatic turn for the colder, with the coldest day still ahead of us Monday! Temperatures have already fallen more than 20° over the past 24 hours, and before the night is done, temperatures in the upper 20s are likely over most of the Stateline.

Temperatures Sunday Evening were more than 20° colder than they were Saturday Evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Extensive cloudiness is on tap Monday, along with northeasterly winds, which should hold temperatures in the 40s across the entire Stateline. The current forecast high of 44° would make it Rockford’s coldest day in more than six months, since a 43° high temperature back on April 15. It’s also 18° colder than the 62° normal high temperature for October 19.

Temperatures Monday will be nearly 20° below normal! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Adding to the misery of the unseasonable chill will be the aforementioned clouds and potential precipitation that may emanate from them. A disturbance currently over the northern Rockies will take aim on the Stateline Monday, likely during the second half of the day.

There will be a parade of storm systems that will take aim on the region from the northwest this week, the first of which is already in view over Montana. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current projections suggest rain’s arrival around or shortly after the noon hour Monday.

Light rain is expected to commence by midday Monday or shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cooling temperatures aloft during the afternoon may favor a period in which wet snowflakes may mix in with the rain, though there’s no concern that any snow would accumulate. The best chances for snow to mix in would be between 3:00 and 7:00pm.

Later in the afternoon, it's possible there could be several snowflakes mixing in with the rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A quieter period follows Monday Night and for most of Tuesday before the next in a parade of systems arrives late in the day or Tuesday Evening, again from the northwest. The track of the second system appears to be a bit more northerly, which pushes the most widespread rainfall up into Wisconsin, and also signals that any precipitation that falls here would come exclusively as rain.

The next system to take aim on the region will arrive late Tuesday. This one promises only to fall as rain here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another storm system brings a rain chance our way late Wednesday or Wednesday Night, before we can shift our attention to dramatic, albeit brief, warming Thursday. A surge of warmer, slightly more humid air is to gush northward amid strengthening southerly winds, which should send temperatures well into the 70s here despite the presence of rather extensive cloudiness.

Strong warming is on track to return, at least for one days Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another strong cold front will pass through either Thursday Night or Friday Morning, bringing with it a chance for thunderstorms, some potentially containing heavy rainfall. It’s a development to be on the lookout for as the week progresses.

