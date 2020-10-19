Suspect released from hospital after shot by Rockford PD, in Winnebago Co. Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At a press conference Monday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force shared an update on an incident where a Rockford police officer shot a suspect on Oct. 2.

Tyris S. Jones, 21, was released from the hospital on Sunday and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on warrants that were outstanding at the time of the Oct. 2. incident. Jones' medical care and needs are being monitored by the medical staff at the Winnebago County Jail, according to Hite Ross.

Jones is in custody on the following warrants.

Warrant issued July 29 for aggravated discharge of a firearm

Warrant issued Aug. 26 for aggravated domestic battery

Warrant issued Sept. 21 for aggravated domestic battery

Jones will appear in bond court at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Courtroom B.

“As with any investigation there are multiple components of information that need to be gathered. Once the investigation has been completed, the investigative materials will be turned over to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross for review and determination of what charges if any are warranted,” according to Hite Ross.

The Integrity Task Force investigation is still active and underway.

“I am pleased that Mr. Jones has been released from the hospital and prayerful that Mr. Jones will continue to recover from his injuries. The Integrity Task Force Investigation continues to move forward,” Hite Ross said.

