Softball players take part in Halloween Havoc at Bauman Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Halloween fun continued at Bauman Park as people put on their favorite costumes to play a game of softball.

The softball teams weren’t messing around as players dressed in all sorts of fun costumes with hopes of winning a $100 prize and brought their a game looking to win the $1,500 dollar grand prize. Organizer Mike Greer says he’s a softball-lover and wanted to bring a cash league to life in the community to add that extra element of fun to the mix.

“There weren’t a lot of cash prize tournaments around here and the cash prize tournaments weren’t a lot of money so I wanted to start organizing something that was the ability to have a lot of fun and get a lot of people out and get some money for the best teams out there,” Greer said.

Greer plans to host more tournaments next year through his new organization called Rockford Playmakers.

