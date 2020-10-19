Rockford Area CROP Hunger Walk goes virtual

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of people in our community who struggle to get groceries for their families will be able put food on their tables thanks to a walk that benefits area pantries.

The Rockford Area CROP Hunger Walk is typically an almost 5 mile walk starting at the Riverfront Museum Park. But because of the pandemic this years event is virtual so walkers signed up online and participate by doing their own walk. Jennifer Archer’s families participated for 15 year and she’s not letting the coronavirus stop her from helping those in need.

“When you worry about where your next meal is coming from you can’t think about how you achieve in school or work or anything of the other things that make you a success in life if you can’t even feed yourself and your family,” Archer aid.

Lasts years walk raised nearly $34,000 this year the goal is to have 250 walkers and raise $35,000.

