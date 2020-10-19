Report: Best colleges in Illinois for 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2021′s Best College & University Rankings report.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Illinois

1. Northwestern University

2. University of Chicago

3. Illinois Institute of Technology

4. University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign

5. University of St. Francis

6. Illinois Wesleyan University

7. Wheaton College

8. North Park University

9. Bradley University

10. Olivet Nazarene University

School Snapshot: Northwestern University (1 = Best; 21 = Average; 41 = Worst):

2nd – Admission Rate

40th – Net Cost

2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

11th – On-Campus Crime

5th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Chicago (1 = Best; 21 = Average; 41 = Worst):

1st – Admission Rate

41st – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

6th – On-Campus Crime

2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Illinois Institute of Technology (1 = Best; 21 = Average; 41 = Worst):

17th – Admission Rate

34th – Net Cost

17th – Student-Faculty Ratio

32nd – On-Campus Crime

8th – Gender & Racial Diversity

8th – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

