Report: Best colleges in Illinois for 2021
WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2021′s Best College & University Rankings report.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Illinois
1. Northwestern University
2. University of Chicago
3. Illinois Institute of Technology
4. University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign
5. University of St. Francis
6. Illinois Wesleyan University
7. Wheaton College
8. North Park University
9. Bradley University
10. Olivet Nazarene University
School Snapshot: Northwestern University (1 = Best; 21 = Average; 41 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 40th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 11th – On-Campus Crime
- 5th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Chicago (1 = Best; 21 = Average; 41 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 41st – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 6th – On-Campus Crime
- 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Illinois Institute of Technology (1 = Best; 21 = Average; 41 = Worst):
- 17th – Admission Rate
- 34th – Net Cost
- 17th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 32nd – On-Campus Crime
- 8th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 8th – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
