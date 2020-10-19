Advertisement

Noah’s Ark, PAWS offer first mass feral spay, neuter week

On Monday the first 40 cats will be accepted, and up to 80 cats each day after until Friday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark and PAWS are collaborating for Rockford Area Cat Coalition Week to get a handle on the feral cat population.

Organizers say feral cats in the area are currently breeding out of control and are not always very healthy. The goal of organizers is to spay and neuter 360 feral cats and kittens in between breeding seasons.

Starting Monday, for a $15 co-pay you can have a cat spayed, neutered, receive a rabies shot FeLV and FIV testing and eartip, with no exceptions. You can drop off a cat at 7 a.m. at Noah’s Ark Hospital at 321 N. 4th St. The offer runs through Friday and starts at 7 a.m. everyday. Cats are expected to be picked up the same day.

Livetraps are preferred. Each trap needs to be clearly marked with the person’s name, phone number and location the cat was found. Only feral cats will be accepted. At the time of drop-off, you must have a driver’s license for information to be logged in from. There are no exceptions, according to organizers.

