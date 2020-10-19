New early voting location opens up for Winnebago County voters

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Early voting is underway and now Winnebago County voters have a new location to send off their ballots.

The Meadow Mart, located at 6401 N. Second Street in Loves Park is now offering early voting for non-Rockford residents living in Winnebago County.

Meadow Mart hours:

Monday – Friday, Oct 19 – Nov 2 from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct 24 & 25 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct 31 & Nov 1 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Voters residing outside the City of Rockford can come to either the Meadow Mart location (the old Citi Trends store) or the Winnebago County Administration building, located at 404 Elm Street in downtown Rockford.

Winnebago County Administration Building hours:

Monday - Friday, Sept 24 – Oct 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday - Friday, Oct 19 – Nov 2 from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct 24 & 25 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct 31 & Nov 1 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For any questions, please contact the Winnebago County Elections Department at 815-319-4252.

