Midway Village Museum hosts safe Halloween event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village Museum hosts a spooky Halloween event for families hesitant to participate in traditional activities.

Kids dressed up in all sorts of costumes made their way by car through the Victorian Village stopping at about 20 trick-or-treat booths to receive some yummy candy provided by area businesses and organizations. Volunteer at Midway Village Nancy Rife says she loves giving kids a chance to enjoy a safe and fun day.

“I think people are eager to get out of their homes in a safe environment and this fills the bill for kids and their families and our staff and volunteers are just loving it all,” Rife said.

The museum also hosted an Instagram costume parade to show off some of the best Halloween costumes and the winners won prizes.

