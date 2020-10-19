Landlords speak out after eviction moratorium extended

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Illinois extends the eviction moratorium for renters in need of assistance, landlords speak out, saying they must cope with the burden of revenue losses.

Landlords say stripping their income prevents them from paying their bills, utilities and services they provide to their tenants. This includes repairing a broken water heater or fixing plumbing issues. Without incoming revenue, Rockford Apartment Association President Karl Fauerbach said that the eviction extension riddles them with difficulties.

“You’re not going to make payments for your mortgage payment, or your taxes, or your insurance, something’s got to give. But we’re still required to provide that service. You can’t kick the tenant out, so our hands are essentially tied behind our backs," Fauerbach.

Fauerbach says financial assistance is being provided to renters and homeowners, but not landlords. The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association also penned a letter on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.