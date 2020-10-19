James Robinson catches late touchdown, Jaguars drop fifth straight to Lions 34-16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - Nothing could go right for the Jaguars both on offense and defense on Sunday, as Jacksonville (1-5) lost its fifth in a row to Detroit 34-16.

The Jaguars allowed at least 30 points for a franchise-record fifth consecutive game, all have resulted in losses. They also gave up more than 400 yards for the fourth time in six games this season.

The offense wasn’t any better. Gardner Minshew threw an interception and lost a fumble. Jacksonville rushed for 44 net yards on 16 rushing plays. The Jaguars had the ball for 24:03.

The Lions defense did a good job of bottling up James Robinson. The Lutheran grad had only 29 yards on 12 carries. It’s the first time Robinson has failed to reach at least 45 rushing yards in a game this season. On the bright side, he was involved in the passing game once again. The Rockford native caught four passes for 24 yards, including his first receiving touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter with the team down 34-10. It was the fourth straight game with at least four catches.

On the year, Robinson has rushed for 362 yards on 85 attempts and 23 receptions for 207 yards. He has four total touchdowns and one lost fumble.

Jacksonville goes back on the road next Sunday, Oct. 25 to play the Los Angeles Chargers, who will be coming in off a bye this week.

