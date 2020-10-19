Advertisement

IDPH: 3K new cases of COVID-19, 22 more deaths

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases, including 9,236 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

The deaths reported Monday include:

• Carroll County: 1 female 90′s

• Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

• Livingston County: 1 male 80′s

• Monroe County: 1 male 80′s

• Montgomery County: 1 male 80′s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90′s

• Wayne County: 1 male 90′s

• Whiteside County: 1 female 90′s

• Will County: 1 female 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 male 70′s

• Woodford County: 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases, including 9,236 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237. As of last night, 2,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

