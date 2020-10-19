Advertisement

Gas prices drop for second straight week, down 5.2 cents per gallon

Prices have dropped 6.2 cents over the last two weeks.
Gas prices in Rockford are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 38.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford sit at $2.19 a gallon, down more than 5 cents from last week. This is the second straight week of dropping gas prices, as last week prices dropped 1 cent. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Rockford are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Prices in Rockford are just above the national average at $2.15 a gallon. Prices in Milwaukee average at $1.91, where Chicago is at $2.32 a gallon.

“Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we’re likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there’s meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook.”

