Dozens participate in Quad Cities Trump parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of cars made their way through the Quad Cities Sunday afternoon with a car parade showing their support for President Donald Trump. Cars with American flags and a large elephant float drove through various towns for about two hours. TV6 is told they made their way through Aledo, Milan, and Moline before ending in Davenport.

