Dozens participate in Quad Cities Trump parade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of cars made their way through the Quad Cities Sunday afternoon with a car parade showing their support for President Donald Trump. Cars with American flags and a large elephant float drove through various towns for about two hours. TV6 is told they made their way through Aledo, Milan, and Moline before ending in Davenport.

