525 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co. over weekend, 12.3% positivity rate

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,987 from 8,462 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 12.3 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.8 percent recovery rate.

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

  • Alden Park Strathmore
  • Alpine Fireside
  • Amberwood Care Center
  • Cor Mariae
  • Forest City Rehab
  • Heritage Woods
  • Luther Center Assisted Living
  • Milestone
  • Morning Star Village
  • North Pointe Terrace
  • PA Peterson
  • Remedies Renewing Lives
  • Riverbluff Nursing Home
  • Siena on Brendenwood
  • TLC Community Living
  • Van Matre
  • Walter Lawson Children’s Home
  • Winnebago County Jail

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

91 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 348 cases of COVID-19, 90 among teachers and staff with 258 from students.

