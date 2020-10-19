525 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co. over weekend, 12.3% positivity rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,987 from 8,462 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 12.3 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.8 percent recovery rate.

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

Alden Park Strathmore

Alpine Fireside

Amberwood Care Center

Cor Mariae

Forest City Rehab

Heritage Woods

Luther Center Assisted Living

Milestone

Morning Star Village

North Pointe Terrace

PA Peterson

Remedies Renewing Lives

Riverbluff Nursing Home

Siena on Brendenwood

TLC Community Living

Van Matre

Walter Lawson Children’s Home

Winnebago County Jail

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

91 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 348 cases of COVID-19, 90 among teachers and staff with 258 from students.

