525 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago Co. over weekend, 12.3% positivity rate
There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
This brings the total number of cases to 8,987 from 8,462 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 12.3 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.8 percent recovery rate.
There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.
- Alden Park Strathmore
- Alpine Fireside
- Amberwood Care Center
- Cor Mariae
- Forest City Rehab
- Heritage Woods
- Luther Center Assisted Living
- Milestone
- Morning Star Village
- North Pointe Terrace
- PA Peterson
- Remedies Renewing Lives
- Riverbluff Nursing Home
- Siena on Brendenwood
- TLC Community Living
- Van Matre
- Walter Lawson Children’s Home
- Winnebago County Jail
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
91 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 348 cases of COVID-19, 90 among teachers and staff with 258 from students.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.