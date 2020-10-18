Winnebago County Board members hold forum to discuss potential government form change

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With Election Day fast approaching, members of the Winnebago County Board held a forum on Saturday morning to discuss a ballot question that could change its form of government.

Moderated by our own Andy Gannon, John Butitta and Paul Arena shared their thoughts on whether they believe the county should transition to an executive form of government.

With many voters confused over how this may change how decisions are made at the county level, both men say the community conversation started by the ballot question is a welcome change.

“There are no qualifications required for a politician to be the County Executive. Anyone who gets elected will have total control over 400 employees and a budget of over $196 million dollars. Our current form, I feel, gives us more control,” said Paul Arena (R-7th District).

“But the two major themes that I’m in favor of in the executive form of government is that it will provide stability to our county government for decades to come, I believe. And also, it will give us a sharing of balance,” said John Butitta, (R-8th District).

