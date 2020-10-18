Advertisement

Winnebago County Board members hold forum to discuss potential government form change

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With Election Day fast approaching, members of the Winnebago County Board held a forum on Saturday morning to discuss a ballot question that could change its form of government.

Moderated by our own Andy Gannon, John Butitta and Paul Arena shared their thoughts on whether they believe the county should transition to an executive form of government.

With many voters confused over how this may change how decisions are made at the county level, both men say the community conversation started by the ballot question is a welcome change.

“There are no qualifications required for a politician to be the County Executive. Anyone who gets elected will have total control over 400 employees and a budget of over $196 million dollars. Our current form, I feel, gives us more control,” said Paul Arena (R-7th District).

“But the two major themes that I’m in favor of in the executive form of government is that it will provide stability to our county government for decades to come, I believe. And also, it will give us a sharing of balance,” said John Butitta, (R-8th District).

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Miss Carly’s hosts neighborhood cleanup for Rockford community

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The fall chill couldn't stop Rockfordians from getting their hands dirty at a neighborhood cleanup, all to make the space they live in a better place.

News

ROCK House Kids unveils new community mural

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A safe haven outdoor celebration brings the community together and unveils a brand new painting celebrating some very special kids.

News

Dozens of people hold candlelight vigil for 3-year-old boy shot and killed in Rockford

Updated: 47 minutes ago
After a 3-year-old boy is shot and killed in Rockford on Thursday, members of the community gather together to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor.

News

Rep. Cheri Bustos joins Rockford leaders to discuss Mercyhealth Rockton Avenue mental health unit closure

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Representative Cheri Bustos joins Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and State Representative Maurice West to discuss the closure of Mercyhealth's mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue campus.

Latest News

News

Miss Carly's Neighborhood Clean Up

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rock House Kids Unveils Mural

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Prayer Vigil Held for 3-Year-Old Shot in Rockford Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 10/17/2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bustos, McNamara and West visit Mercyhealth Rockton Ave Campus

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New potential form of Government for Winnebago County

Updated: 1 hour ago