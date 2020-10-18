16-year-old driver cited for crashing car into Beloit home
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one is injured after a 16-year-old driver crashed into a Beloit home just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Beloit police and fire departments responded to the 1600 block of McKinley Ave. for a car versus house crash.
When first responders arrived the car was on fire and the driver, a 16-year-old was saved by fire crews. According to BFD the car hit a gas line causing the car to start fire. The flames did not spread to the house.
the teen driver was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.