16-year-old driver cited for crashing car into Beloit home

Beloit car versus house
Beloit car versus house(Beloit Police Department)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one is injured after a 16-year-old driver crashed into a Beloit home just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Good afternoon Beloit. Sometimes you hear a knock at the door and it's good news. Sometimes it is a car on fire. ...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, October 18, 2020

The Beloit police and fire departments responded to the 1600 block of McKinley Ave. for a car versus house crash.

113 on the West Side was first due on this today, just a few blocks from their station. Car vs house, fully involved....

Posted by Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 on Sunday, October 18, 2020

When first responders arrived the car was on fire and the driver, a 16-year-old was saved by fire crews. According to BFD the car hit a gas line causing the car to start fire. The flames did not spread to the house.

the teen driver was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

