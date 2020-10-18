ROCK House Kids unveils new community mural

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A safe haven outdoor celebration brings the community together and unveils a brand new painting celebrating some very special kids.

ROCK House Kids took over the Mid-town and Broadway District to show off the work of art.

Complete with a live DJ, games and guided tours of the Rock House facility, the organization kicks off their capital campaign expansion.

Those with ROCK House Kids say the plan should help for today and hope for eternity.

“We want to have every child that wants to come to Rock House Kids have an opportunity. Before COVID, we were at capacity and now, we want to just build up again and actually fill up the whole new section,” said Deanna Lacny.

