President Donald Trump hosts rally in Janesville

A law enforcement rally brought thousands to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Less than a month removed from a positive COVID-19 test result President Donald Trump makes his way to Janesville Wisconsin to host a rally where supporters turned out in bunches.

“Thank you, and hello Janesville and hello Wisconsin we love Wisconsin," Trump said

A presidential rally makes its way to Janesville where President Trump shows support for law enforcement.

“As long as I am president we will never defund the police," Trump said. "We will strongly defend our police and I will always stand with the heroes of law enforcement.”

Thousands of people flood the grounds of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport to see President Trump’s rally and despite rising positivity rates and increasing coronavirus cases in Rock County, some people say this is an event that they could not miss.

“What he’s done over the past four years has been amazing in my industry alone over the past three years some of the best years we’ve had on record," Trump supporter Kris Whitney said.

While counter-protesters say the president’s visit to Rock County should not have happened and poses some serious health risks.

“You’re creating a situation in which you are spreading a deadly contagion amongst a group of people crammed far too close together," Counter protester Robert Sooter said. "It is the absolute recipe for overwhelming the healthcare system and causing a lot of people to die.”

The next stop on President Trump’s campaign trail is Carson City NV, where he will speak tomorrow afternoon. The Biden campaign announces former president Barack Obama will campaign for Joe Biden in Philadelphia next week.

