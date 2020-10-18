Advertisement

Ogle County remains below warning level in most risk indicators for COVID-19

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most counties in region one of the restore Illinois plan battle high COVID-19 positivity rates, Ogle County is one of the only left not at warning level.

“We are not in warning right now most of our other neighboring counties are," Ogle County Public Health Administrator Kyle Auman said.

Auman says the county’s positivity rate is just below eight percent when some neighboring counties are at or above that number. Ogle County is below warning level in seven of the eight risk indicators and Auman says that has a lot to do with preventing the spread of the disease.

“The only thing I can really attribute that to is aggressive contact tracing and early exclusion of symptomatic people from the healthy population,” Auman said.

Auman says the Ogle County Health Department placed an emphasis on contact tracing early.

“The state expected us to hire 15 contact tracers per hundred thousand population and we’re probably over that we have pretty much eight full-time contact tracers,” Auman said.

Some restaurant owners in Ogle County say they don’t want to be restricted if the numbers in their county don’t call for it.

“We feel that the restrictions were enacted in policies that we’re three or four months past and we feel it should be updated," Owner of Cork & Tap in Oregon Jason ONeil said.

“I don’t really think we should be held to all of those restrictions," Owner of Magnolia Sweets and Co. in Oregon Elizabeth Zigler said. “It’s had a negative impact on business for sure.”

Auman says even though COVID-19 metrics in Ogle County are lower he believes now is not the time to throw caution to the wind.

“Seeing you know only 33 percent med surge availability and 42 percent ICU availability that’s concerning,” Auman said. "So to be lumped into county or the regional metrics it makes a lot of sense to me

Auman says he hopes to hire more contact tracers in Ogle County to try and combat any increase the county will see in the winter months.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fully engulfed barn fire in Rockton Saturday night

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rockton fire was called to the 6600 block of Forest Preserve Road for a barn fire around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

News

16-year-old driver cited for crashing car into Beloit home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Around 8 a.m. the Beloit police and fire departments responded to the 1600 block of McKinley Ave. for a car versus house crash.

News

Miss Carly’s hosts neighborhood cleanup for Rockford community

Updated: 19 hours ago
The fall chill couldn't stop Rockfordians from getting their hands dirty at a neighborhood cleanup, all to make the space they live in a better place.

News

ROCK House Kids unveils new community mural

Updated: 19 hours ago
A safe haven outdoor celebration brings the community together and unveils a brand new painting celebrating some very special kids.

Latest News

News

Dozens of people hold candlelight vigil for 3-year-old boy shot and killed in Rockford

Updated: 19 hours ago
After a 3-year-old boy is shot and killed in Rockford on Thursday, members of the community gather together to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor.

News

Rep. Cheri Bustos joins Rockford leaders to discuss Mercyhealth Rockton Avenue mental health unit closure

Updated: 19 hours ago
Representative Cheri Bustos joins Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and State Representative Maurice West to discuss the closure of Mercyhealth's mental health unit at its Rockton Avenue campus.

News

Winnebago County Board members hold forum to discuss potential government form change

Updated: 19 hours ago
With Election Day fast approaching, members of the Winnebago County Board held a forum on Saturday morning to discuss a ballot question that could change its form of government.

News

Miss Carly's Neighborhood Clean Up

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Rock House Kids Unveils Mural

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Prayer Vigil Held for 3-Year-Old Shot in Rockford Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago