Miss Carly’s hosts neighborhood cleanup for Rockford community

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fall chill couldn’t stop Rockfordians from getting their hands dirty at a neighborhood cleanup, all to make the space they live in a better place.

Kids, parents and teens hit the streets with grabbers and trash bags to clean-up after litter bugs.

Event organizer Carly Rice says people from all backgrounds came out to support the neighborhood, which is something that makes many involved feel great to give back.

“It’s great because it reminds them to take pride in their neighborhood and maybe the next time they’re walking by trash, they’re going to have that muscle memory and they’re going to have a little more pride and then they’ll be inclined to pick up the trash on a non-cleanup day,” said Rice.

