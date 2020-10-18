Advertisement

Fully engulfed barn fire in Rockton Saturday night

Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton fire was called to the 6600 block of Forest Preserve Road for a barn fire around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

A neighbor first saw the fire and alerted the owner. When firefighters responded the barn was already fully engulfed with flames and crumbling to the ground.

The cause of fire is unknown buy high wind gusts may have accelerated the fire. No one was injured and fire personnel were on scene putting out hot spots.

