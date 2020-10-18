Advertisement

Dozens of people hold candlelight vigil for 3-year-old boy shot and killed in Rockford

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 3-year-old boy is shot and killed in Rockford on Thursday, members of the community gather together to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Hosted by Rockford Youth in Action, lanterns and tea lights surrounded the Rockford sign in the downtown park as people prayed for the little boy’s family.

Searching for answers on how to heal as a city, group co-founder Anthony Fort, Jr. says it’s time for a change.

“We don’t know what to do. At this point, our community, our city needs God. We need something supernatural, we need somebody supernatural to intervene and just to take back our community, to take back our city and that’s what this whole prayer vigil is for,” said Fort.

