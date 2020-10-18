Advertisement

A few chilly days ahead to begin an unsettled week in the Rockford region

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Say goodbye to the gusty winds that Saturday had throughout the region. Those will subside for Sunday but our active weather pattern will continue with several chances for precipitation over the next few days.

Sunday will have our highest chances for rain, especially in the morning. The forecast high for Sunday will be shortly after midnight and then a cold front will come barrowing through the region. It will drop temperatures to levels in the mid-to-upper 40s for most of Sunday. The very scattered and light rain will move out by lunch hour and the second half of Sunday will see clearing skies! However, the clearing skies won’t last long.

Sunday has the highest chances for rain out of the next week.
Sunday has the highest chances for rain out of the next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Rain chances around Sunday morning before skies quickly clear in the afternoon.
Rain chances around Sunday morning before skies quickly clear in the afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Continuing on Monday, additional periods of rain are expected during the week. Through Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s. But there is some good news, it’s possible we could warm back up into the 60s and flirt with 70 degrees by mid-week.

A small chance for rain exists Monday afternoon.
A small chance for rain exists Monday afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few chilly days are ahead here but we'll have a small warmth resurgence next week.
A few chilly days are ahead here but we'll have a small warmth resurgence next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However the entire week does call for rain chances each day. By the end of the week, its possible that most of the region could see a bit above an inch of rain over the next several days. These numbers are likely to be changed but no matter how you slice it, keep the raincoat and umbrella handy. But each day will have plenty of dry hours.

Additional chances for precipitation exist this upcoming week.
Additional chances for precipitation exist this upcoming week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Through next Saturday, it's possible the rain chances could add up to decent totals.
Through next Saturday, it's possible the rain chances could add up to decent totals.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

