Winnebago shows its dominance in BNC victory
Martino takes first while seven Indians finish in top nine
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago girls cross country showed its dominance on Saturday as it won its second straight Big Northern title.
Natalia Martino took first while all seven Indians runners finished in the top nine.
Dixon’s Jade Miller and Emma Smith prevented Bago from taking the top seven spots.
Team Standings
- Winnebago - 17
- Dixon - 44
- Rock Falls - 103
- Rockford Christian - 107
- Oregon - 146
- Byron - 167
- Genoa-Kingston - 194
- Rockford Lutheran - 213
- Stillman Valley - 262
Individual Standings
- Natalia Martino (Winnebago) - 17:31.76
- Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:50.82
- Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) - 18:04.52
- Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) - 18:10.66
- Jade Miller (Dixon) - 18:29.93
- Emma Smith (Dixon) - 18:33.28
- Katie Erb (Winnebago) - 18:49.44
- Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) - 18:53.37
- Sophia Martino (Winnebago) - 19:00.56
