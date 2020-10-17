Winnebago shows its dominance in BNC victory

KINGSTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago girls cross country showed its dominance on Saturday as it won its second straight Big Northern title.

Natalia Martino took first while all seven Indians runners finished in the top nine.

Dixon’s Jade Miller and Emma Smith prevented Bago from taking the top seven spots.

Team Standings

Winnebago - 17 Dixon - 44 Rock Falls - 103 Rockford Christian - 107 Oregon - 146 Byron - 167 Genoa-Kingston - 194 Rockford Lutheran - 213 Stillman Valley - 262

Individual Standings

Natalia Martino (Winnebago) - 17:31.76 Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 17:50.82 Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) - 18:04.52 Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) - 18:10.66 Jade Miller (Dixon) - 18:29.93 Emma Smith (Dixon) - 18:33.28 Katie Erb (Winnebago) - 18:49.44 Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) - 18:53.37 Sophia Martino (Winnebago) - 19:00.56

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.