Public Visitation to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Rockford community and beyond continue to mourn the loss of Winnebago County Deputy Chief Don Gasparini Jr.

“This is truly devastation for the community and the law enforcement,” said Jeff Polsean, a community member.

Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling says he spent many years working with Gasparini. He says he spoke to Gasparini just a couple of days before his sudden death.

"The last words he told me were, “Jeff have a good weekend take care of yourself, talk to you on Monday.” Then I got the call on Sunday, which to everyone here was devastating, it was shocking,” said Schelling.

Gasparini Jr. served in the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for more than 25 years. Visitors swarmed Stateline Church Friday as they paid their respects.

“He was a friend to everybody. He never had a bad word to say and always willing to help,” said Schelling.

“He was very well-trained, very well-mannered. He was what you want in a law enforcement officer,” said Polsean.

