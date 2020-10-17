Advertisement

Public Visitation to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

Community mourns death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.
Community mourns death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.
By Hope Salman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Rockford community and beyond continue to mourn the loss of Winnebago County Deputy Chief Don Gasparini Jr.

“This is truly devastation for the community and the law enforcement,” said Jeff Polsean, a community member.

Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling says he spent many years working with Gasparini. He says he spoke to Gasparini just a couple of days before his sudden death.

"The last words he told me were, “Jeff have a good weekend take care of yourself, talk to you on Monday.” Then I got the call on Sunday, which to everyone here was devastating, it was shocking,” said Schelling.

Gasparini Jr. served in the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for more than 25 years. Visitors swarmed Stateline Church Friday as they paid their respects.

“He was a friend to everybody. He never had a bad word to say and always willing to help,” said Schelling.

“He was very well-trained, very well-mannered. He was what you want in a law enforcement officer,” said Polsean.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

News

Beloit College celebrates 100 years in Midwest Conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Beloit College athletics celebrate an incredible moment in history, as they recognize one hundred years of participation in the Midwest Conference.

News

Breaking it Down: Executive Form of Government Referendum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In the next installment of our in-depth series, 23 News explores a ballot question facing voters in Winnebago County, concerning a change in the form of government.

News

City of Beloit phones down Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Non-emergency police and fire calls can still be made to 608-757-2244.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. adds 215 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.8%

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19.

News

Fall enrollment at community colleges affected by pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Preliminary data indicates enrollment of students over age 30 decreased at twice the rate as compared to students younger than 30.

News

Boone Co. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are no areas of concern in Boone County.

News

Statewide unemployment drops for third consecutive month to 10.2%

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The September payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week including the week of Sept. 12.

News

Boone, Winnebago among 34 counties at COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
‘Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures.’

News

Ice Cube defends advising Trump on plan for Black Americans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ZOE CHRISTEN JONES
This surprised followers of the rapper, who has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump, even releasing a song in 2018 titled “Arrest The President.”