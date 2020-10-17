Nevenhoven, Auburn win third straight sectional championship

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third straight year, Auburn girls tennis ended its season with a sectional championship on Saturday.

The Knights swept the championship matches as Belen Nevenhoven defeated Guilford’s Kasey Aucutt in straight sets and the tandem of Amy Park and Paris Thompson did the same against Hononegah’s Karlie Anderson and Lizzie Schindler.

The Knights’ Phuong Pham and the team of Madeleine Harned and Alyssa Trapp were also victorious in the third place matches.

