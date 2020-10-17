Hononegah wins NIC-10 girls cross country meet
Guilford’s Gasmund outpaces field by nearly one minute
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah won the NIC-10 championship Saturday morning in Belvidere with seven runners in the top 17.
The Indians were led by Hailey Henry and Indigo Sterud who took third and fourth respectively.
Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund took first place and beat out the rest of the field by almost one minute.
Team Standings
- Hononegah - 33
- Boylan - 71
- Auburn - 73
- Guilford - 97
- Harlem - 124
- Belvidere - 139
- Freeport - 186
Individual Standings
- Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 18:29.20
- Rachel Hilby (Boylan) - 19:22.88
- Hailey Henry (Hononegah) - 19:24.87
- Indigo Sterud (Hononegah) - 19:25.67
- Nina Fiore (Belvidere) - 19:28.02
