Hononegah wins NIC-10 girls cross country meet

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah won the NIC-10 championship Saturday morning in Belvidere with seven runners in the top 17.

The Indians were led by Hailey Henry and Indigo Sterud who took third and fourth respectively.

Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund took first place and beat out the rest of the field by almost one minute.

Team Standings

Hononegah - 33 Boylan - 71 Auburn - 73 Guilford - 97 Harlem - 124 Belvidere - 139 Freeport - 186

Individual Standings

Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) - 18:29.20 Rachel Hilby (Boylan) - 19:22.88 Hailey Henry (Hononegah) - 19:24.87 Indigo Sterud (Hononegah) - 19:25.67 Nina Fiore (Belvidere) - 19:28.02

