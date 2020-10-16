Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 215 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.8%

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,462 from 8,247 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 11.8 percent.

The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.7 percent recovery rate. There have been 104,936 total negative tests.

There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.

  • Alden Park Strathmore
  • Alpine Fireside
  • Amberwood Care Center
  • Cor Mariae
  • Forest City Rehab
  • Heritage Woods
  • Luther Center Assisted Living
  • Milestone
  • Morning Star Village
  • North Pointe Terrace
  • PA Peterson
  • Remedies Renewing Lives
  • Riverbluff Nursing Home
  • Siena on Brendenwood
  • TLC Community Living
  • Van Matre
  • Walter Lawson Children’s Home
  • Winnebago County Jail

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

91 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 348 cases of COVID-19, 90 among teachers and staff with 258 from students.

Winnebago County- Joint Information Center
Winnebago County- Joint Information Center(Winnebago County- Joint Information Center)

Schools in red font are new additions to the running list.

