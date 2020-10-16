Winnebago Co. adds 215 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.8%
The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 8,462 from 8,247 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 11.8 percent.
The total deaths now stand at 166 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.7 percent recovery rate. There have been 104,936 total negative tests.
There are now 18 areas of concern in the county.
- Alden Park Strathmore
- Alpine Fireside
- Amberwood Care Center
- Cor Mariae
- Forest City Rehab
- Heritage Woods
- Luther Center Assisted Living
- Milestone
- Morning Star Village
- North Pointe Terrace
- PA Peterson
- Remedies Renewing Lives
- Riverbluff Nursing Home
- Siena on Brendenwood
- TLC Community Living
- Van Matre
- Walter Lawson Children’s Home
- Winnebago County Jail
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
91 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 348 cases of COVID-19, 90 among teachers and staff with 258 from students.
Schools in red font are new additions to the running list.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.