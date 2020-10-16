Wind Advisory in place Saturday, elevated fire risk and snowflake chances this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The breezy times continue here in the Stateline as southwest winds Saturday will help boost our temperatures a bit warmer than Friday but it will also give us the threat for some stronger gusts.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the entire Stateline beginning in the late morning hours and continuing into the evening hours. Expect winds to gust up to 45-50 mph throughout the day. With the high winds potential, not only does it renew an outdoor fire risk but many loose objects have the potential to be blown around!

Wind Advisory area wide and a Fire Weather Watch for DeKalb, Lee Counties (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Be sure to take any loose objects inside, as winds will gust up to 50 MPH (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Secure any outdoor objects tonight, including any Halloween decorations because those can very easily be blown away with the high wind potential. Drivers of high profile vehicles should exert extra caution when driving, especially on East to West oriented roads.

In addition, DeKalb and Lee Counties are under a Fire Weather Watch from the National Weather Service Chicago office in Romeoville. Dangerous fire weather is expected on Saturday due to strong winds and very dry conditions. Any planned burns should be postponed, and extra caution should be taken with open flames, disposal of smoking materials, and chains on vehicles that might drag on the road. No matter where you are, definitely take these precautions throughout the day Saturday.

Avoid open burning Saturday because fires can quickly spread with very dry air. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Windy weather continues on Saturday with a chance of morning light showers and afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than the preceding days thanks to the southerly winds. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60s. A cold front will move through the region late Saturday into Sunday morning that will not only give us a wind shift, it gives us the chance for rain and even some snow chances.

A mix of clouds and sun, very scattered showers possible Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold front will move through the Stateline late Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Kicking off Sunday morning could be an interesting one! Some models hint at that four letter “S-word” that people either love or love to hate. The cold frontal passage is going to bring a narrow band of light precipitation, but the issue is whether or not the air is cold enough. Cold air tends to move pretty sluggishly, so does the cold air catch up to precipitation before it exits? We shall wait and see. Because our airmass will be incredibly dry before the front gets here.

Snowflakes are possible Sunday morning, very low chances of them sticking. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Windy Saturday, Snow chances, sticking chances. See details here! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday afternoon struggle to make it out of the 40s to near 50 under mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Afterwards, the active weather pattern will bring off and on chances for showers over the next few days.

