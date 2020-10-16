Advertisement

Rockford recycling service to change after Rock River Disposal staffing hit by COVID-19

Yard waste will continue weekly.
Trash and Recycling (MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to illness, as well as related isolation and quarantine from COVID-19, Rock River Disposal is experiencing low staffing levels for all of its service contracts.

The city of Rockford has worked with RRD to support their mitigation efforts and help control the spread of COVID-19 within their staff while having the least impact on residents, according to the city of Rockford.

Starting the week of Oct. 19, recycling pickup will be suspended for two weeks, which is equal to one COVID-19 incubation period. During that time, any recycling that is placed at the curb will be picked up and disposed of with garbage collection. Yard waste will continue weekly.

“RRD will reevaluate staffing levels after two weeks and any further changes will be communicated to residents,” the city of Rockford said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

