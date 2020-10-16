Advertisement

Oregon PD: Man charged with DUI in fatal crash

The Oregon Police Department and the Oregon Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of W. Washington Street.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old Leaf River man was killed after an allegedly intoxicated man crashed into his vehicle on Tuesday night in Oregon.

On Oct. 13, the Oregon Police Department and the Oregon Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of W. Washington Street at 8:35 p.m.

Scott L. Disher, 33 of Mt. Morris, was driving a 2016 Dodge truck when the vehicle crossed over the center line, into the path of an eastbound 2007 Saturn driven by 37-year-old Andrew Long of Leaf River, according to the Oregon Police Department.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries from the crash.

Disher was taken by the Oregon Fire Department to KSB Hospital for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. Disher was then arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the Ogle County Jail.

He was also issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the police department.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and performed accident reconstruction duties. This traffic crash remains under investigation. The Oregon Police Department continues to consult with the Ogle County State’s Attorney regarding potential additional charges.

