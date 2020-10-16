Illinois breaks daily COVID-19 case total again, adds 38 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 38 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.
The deaths reported Friday include:
• Christian County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s
• Clay County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 80′s
• Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 3 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s
• DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s
• Fayette County: 1 male 80′s
• Ford County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s
• Jefferson County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s
• JoDaviess County: 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s
• Lake County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s
• Lawrence County: 1 male 70′s
• Madison County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s
• McHenry County: 1 female 60′s
• Ogle County: 1 male 70′s
• Richland County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 60′s
• Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s
• Wayne County: 1 male 90′s
• Will County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s
• Williamson County: 1 male 70′s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 5.1 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768. As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
