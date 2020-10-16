Advertisement

City of Beloit phones down Saturday

Non-emergency police and fire calls can still be made to 608-757-2244.
(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The city of Beloit is undergoing network maintenance from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

You will not be able to reach city of Beloit desk phones or emails during this time.

If you have a police or fire emergency, please contact 911. Non-emergency police and fire calls can still be made to 608-757-2244.

Emergency water or sewer calls can be placed to 608-247-2968 during this time. Other Public Works emergency phone calls can be placed to 608-247-2967. Beloit Housing Authority — emergencies only — can be placed at 608-751-7203.

“If you have questions or concerns about non-emergency city business, for example, voting, solid waste collection, billing or more, please call back on Sunday and leave a message or wait until Monday when staff is available to assist. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” according to the city of Beloit.

