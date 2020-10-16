Advertisement

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Beyond the impact on New York City tourism, the shutdown is a crisis for nearly 100,000 people who depend on Broadway shows to make a living. Many fear that their theater jobs could be gone for good.

“It’s been very tough for Broadway,” said Bernadette Peters, one of Broadway’s most revered stars, with decades of Tony-winning performances. Today she’s turning her spotlight on her fellow Broadway workers.

“I’m concerned about people that were living on that salary, that came to the city that were living on that salary to pay their rent, to buy their groceries,” Peters said.

This single theater district brings $15 billion to New York City each year.

“Everyone in the show becomes a little community, a little family, from the ushers to the people that sell the tickets to people that clean. We’re all part of it.” Peters said.

Laura Prather, a stagehand keeps the lights on, on Broadway. “We have a saying - ‘We light every light every night,’” she said.

She never thought she’d be the one tasked with turning off a marquee at American Airlines theater.

“It was the wildest moments of asking myself, 'Are we going to be able to return?” Prather said.

She moved from St. Louis four years ago, buying a home. Her savings will only last her another six months.

“My career of 15 years into this has basically vanished overnight.” Prather said.

She’s making plans: “Uh, possibly finding a job in a completely different field. The possibility of worst-case scenario longer term is selling my place.”

A worst-case scenario came true for actress Morgan Ashley Bryant. She’s one of more than 50,000 people working in theaters across the U.S. now out of a job.

Many local theaters are hanging on by a thread without federal aid. Bryant’s role in the “Mean Girls” national tour is just one dream cut short.

“It’s not prudent for me financially to stay in the city for an extended period of time with no idea of when I’m going to be able to go back to work,” Bryant said. “I’m going to go home to Alabama.”

The financial pain has been great, but the emotional pain of not being able to perform has been greater.

Peters, who has been through the ups and downs of a storied career, has a little advice: “If you have to go home and then come back, come back. You know, don’t give up on your dream. Your dream is your dream. It’s the most important thing you have. You have to see it through.”

The Actors' Equity Association has urged lawmakers to include arts funding and loans to help those who work in the live performing arts.

Meanwhile, New York’s Metropolitan Opera has said it will skip its entire season for the first time in its 140-year history. The Met said it hopes to return next September.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

12-year-old finds 69-million-year-old dinosaur fossil

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
The boy and his father were hiking in Alberta in July when they found a very large bone.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.

National

Escaped llama causes drama along Oregon interstate

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dorothy Sedovic
A state trooper, dubbed “Llama Wrangler," had been dispatched to an onramp on Interstate 84 Sunday to deal with an unusual roadblock.

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 come back as negative

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The four positive samples were retested and have been confirmed negative, the team said.

News

Man seen sexually abusing 7-year-old girl during remote learning, police say

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Detectives were investigating Thursday night.

Latest News

National

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

News

Oregon PD: Man charged with DUI in fatal crash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Oregon Police Department and the Oregon Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of W. Washington Street.

National

7th grader's amazing dino discovery

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
A 12-year-old boy finds a bone that leads to an entire dinosaur dig.

National Politics

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over its handling of a story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.