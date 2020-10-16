Breezy and Chilly For The Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers today with a high near the middle 50′s. West wind 10 to 15 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Areas of frost could possibly develop tonight with a low in the middle 30′s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers on Saturday. It will be almost as windy as this past Wednesday with south winds 15 - 25 mph gusting up to 45 mph. Highs should have no problem hitting the low 60′s. Colder on Sunday with showers, highs in the upper 40′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.