Breezy and Chilly For The Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers today with a high near the middle 50′s. West wind 10 to 15 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Areas of frost could possibly develop tonight with a low in the middle 30′s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers on Saturday. It will be almost as windy as this past Wednesday with south winds 15 - 25 mph gusting up to 45 mph. Highs should have no problem hitting the low 60′s. Colder on Sunday with showers, highs in the upper 40′s.

