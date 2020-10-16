Advertisement

Boone Co. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

There are no areas of concern in Boone County.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,553 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 19 cases were announced Friday.

Of those cases, 1,175 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 69 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 171 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 321 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 214 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 289 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 227 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 124 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 84 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The Boone County Health Department is hosting community flu shot clinics in their parking lot at 1204 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. The flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those three days. The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department will be sponsoring a free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the Fiesta Market Parking Lot at 400 W. Chrysler Dr. in Belvidere.

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 7.0 percent. You can find more information here.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

