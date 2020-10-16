Boone Co. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,553 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 19 cases were announced Friday.

Of those cases, 1,175 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

0-9 years old: 69 positive cases

10-19 years old: 171 positive cases

20-29 years old: 321 positive cases and 1 death

30-39 years old: 214 positive cases

40-49 years old: 289 positive cases and 1 death

50-59 years old: 227 positive cases and 1 death

60-69 years old: 124 positive cases and 4 deaths

70-79 years old: 84 positive cases and 8 deaths

80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths

90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths

100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The Boone County Health Department is hosting community flu shot clinics in their parking lot at 1204 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. The flu shot clinics will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those three days. The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department will be sponsoring a free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the Fiesta Market Parking Lot at 400 W. Chrysler Dr. in Belvidere.

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 7.0 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

