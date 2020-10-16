Beloit College celebrates 100 years in Midwest Conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We’re kind of living the legacy of alumni and student athletes of the past,” said Beloit College student athlete, Eva Laun-Smith.

Beloit College celebrates a century-long and storied history with the Midwest Conference, where Athletic Director, Dave DeGeorge, says that student athletes of all sports go head to head with other Midwest institutions.

“We have probably about three hundred athletes, somewhere around three hundred, and that can vary a little bit from school to school in the league,” said DeGeorge.

Through the years, Beloit College stood with the Midwest Conference through a war that suspended all sports competitions, scandals and a Title IX mandate that requires equal opportunities for women and men. Beloit College student athlete, Eva Laun-Smith, said that it was invigorating to be part of this moment.

“I’m apart of so many facets of history right now in this current moment, it’s a very surreal experience,” said Laun-Smith.

The past one hundred years also included Beloit College being named conference champions nearly one hundred times. As a charter member of the conference, Beloit is one of only three institutions that remain with the league since its establishment. Laun-Smith said it’s important for student athletes to acknowledge that they will carry on this special tradition for years to come.

“At the end of the day we’re representing that history as current athletes on this campus,” said Laun-Smith.

Although the Midwest Conference was scheduled to take place in October, COVID-19 forced athletic leaders to postpone the event until Spring 2021. Until then, athletes remain hopeful that they will receive the opportunity to compete.

